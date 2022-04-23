Putting Your Heart Health First

Heart-First Habits for Healthy Living

The health of your heart is something that should be a priority at all times, but we feel that given that February is the month of loving, it requires additional emphasis.

This topic is something children learn in school, and something we as adults often forget about until it’s too late. It’s the driving force of our bodies, and when it’s well looked after, can contribute to better overall health. This all starts with a simple step forward and a conscious effort to follow healthier habits and ways of living.

The Benefits of Putting Your Heart First

The benefits of leading a healthier lifestyle have been stressed time and time again for many different reasons. This can include reducing the risk of having a heart attack, stroke or developing other heart diseases.

A few quick changes to your daily routine and rethinking your eating patterns. It’s all about starting the journey and reaping the benefits every step of the way. Regular exercise and increased movement are a recommended way to go about it – in addition to dietary changes.

Behaviors That Need to Be Changed

As easy as it is to add healthy habits to our lifestyles, there are a few things that can creep in and become a reality that are not so good for our heart. This can include:

Being inactive

Smoking

Unhealthy body weight and being overweight

High blood pressure and cholesterol

Genetics and a family history of heart disease

Heart disease is the cause of most deaths globally, even though it is preventable and manageable.

Tips for Keeping Your Heart Healthy

If these risk factors do apply to you, the good news is that you can do something to reduce your risk of heart disease. Here are a few tips to get you started.

Start moving: The heart is a muscle and needs to be exercised to become stronger. By getting up and moving, you can do exactly that.

Quit smoking: If you are a smoker, the habit in itself is the cause of many illnesses and diseases, such as cancer. By quitting, you can reduce the risk and improve your overall health.

Lose weight: Additional bodyweight can put strain on the heart, so by reducing this train you give your heart the chance to focus on what it’s supposed to be doing.

Change your diet: By adding heart healthy foods to your diets, you can make a positive change. This includes healthy fats such as avocado, nuts and salmon.

Moderation: Everything in moderation is good for you, too much of a good thing can also be harmful, while too little of a good thing won't make much of a difference to your health either.

Your Heart. Your Health.

Today and every day. Put your heart first. In a world concerned about our health more than ever, this should be a given. The challenge is putting these ideas into practice and making it a habit.