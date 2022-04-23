Home Office Trends For 2022

Home Office Upgrades in 2022

It’s been two years since the world had to come to terms with working from home. This means that it’s been two years where home offices have had the opportunity to evolve and change to meet your working needs.

Making hybrid working work for you relies on your ability to streamline your workflow and access professional spaces to support your professional career. This means that using the right tools are essential, something that the latest technological developments have been able to address. Think about how cloud technology, upgraded internet connectivity and video technology have all come together to transform almost any space into a workspace.

So, with all of this at your disposal, there’s one element that cannot be addressed by tech – your actual office space. Not only is it the backdrop to your video calls, but it’s also a space for conducting business.

Reimagining Your Workspace

The temporary kitchen counter workspace needs to become a thing of the past. It’s time to find a space that can be dedicated to work that’s disruption free and professional. The space needs to be indicative of your line of work and industry, which will guide you in creating your “new” home office.

Office Design Trends in 2022

To boost your office space, there are a few trends that you can follow to reinvent your office.

Add a Bookshelf: There’s bound to be a couple of books lying around your home, so why not put them all in a designated spot that can add to the professional atmosphere that you’re looking to create.

A Pop of Colour: A boring wall is off-putting to all, especially when you have to stare at it for hours on end. Add life to the space by adding a colour or texture to the wall. You could even add coloured furniture to the space to liven it up or a plant or three. Be wary of going too far, as it can become distracting and confusing.

Creative Lighting: A well-lit space is inviting – and ensures that the image quality of your video call is of the right standard. A dark space is depressing, so why not look into adding light to the situation? It could be natural light through windows or adding new light fixtures to the equation.

In addition to all of this, there are tech trends to consider when it comes to setting up your space. This includes:

A good quality web camera for online meetings – with good set of headphones with mic to ensure that you’re present and able to interact

A stable internet connection to help you stay online during working hours – and stream your favourite shows after hours

Ergonomic furniture, for example desk and chair, that support hours of sitting without taking a toll on your back.

Your Space Your Way

Your home office should reflect your career goals and aspirations, as well as the time we live in. These trends will have you set on the path to greatness, starting with your home office.