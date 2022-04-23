How To Build A Smart Home

Media has been abuzz with the phrase “smart homes”. It’s a term that’s not all that new, but few understand. What is often viewed as a complex exercise, resembling something from a sci-fi movie is often a lot simpler. Let’s look at what you need to convert your home into a “smart home”.

The Hub of It All

Your smart home needs a brain, or central hub if you will. This is the control centre and will be running the bulk of the operation. In some cases, this is an advanced setup up done by a specialist in smart home. They’ll also be tasked with installing all the other software needed to function.

In some instances, a smart speaker compatible with Amazon’s Alexa or Apple’s Siri will suffice. Depending on the functionality you’re looking for, a smart speaker will be able to function as a hub without needing an expensive installation. It’s a great starting point if you are looking into building a smart home. You’ll need to ensure that the speaker you choose has a powerful sound system and is able to reach the areas of your home that need automating. In some instances, it may be worth having more than one smart device in your home, just make sure that they are compatible with one another before doing so.

Internet is Key

For all your devices to function in this connected network, you’ll need a reliable internet connection to carry it all. Without it, you won’t be able to run a smart home. If you need a signal booster to ensure that it works, then it’s worth looking into.

Expand Your Range

Many appliance brands have started releasing smart devices, for example air conditioners, TVs and even fridges. These can all be linked to your smart hub and form part of your home network. This may be a costly exercise, so rather look at replacing one item at a time until you have a fully-fledged smart home. In addition to being able to run them through the hub, mobile apps are also available that allow you to control each device remotely.

Be Prepared for Wires

Unfortunately, constantly running a smart home requires a power source and battery power will not cut it. This means that you'll need an electrical outlet and there will be wires. There are ways of setting it up more discreetly of course, but there's no getting away from the wiring aspect. When in doubt, call in an electrician to tidy up the mess and ensure that everything is connected properly.

It’s a Journey

It’s not an overnight process and there will be a few teething problems. That being said, there may be a few mishaps and it may take time to get the hang of things, but your persistence will pay off in the long run. What is worth mention is that you get what you pay for, so do your research and invest in a trusted brand for peace of mind.

Smart homes are not the future, they’re already here. It’s time to embrace it and make the most of the technology currently available.