January 22 — 23, 2020, a Cross Flight over Russia took place with revered Orthodox icons (among them: the Miracle-working icon of the Kazan Mother of God, the icon of the Archangel Michael, the icon of St. Alexander Nevsky, the myrrh-streaming icon of the Mother of God Vladimir, the Holy Matron of Moscow, St. Equal-to-the-Apostles Prince Vladimir , St. Nicholas The Wonderworker, Mother of God of Tolga, Mother of God of Czestochowa, St. Alexis, a man of God, the icon of the Holy Tsar Martyr Nicholas II, which was in Space) on the route Moscow — Vladivostok — Moscow.

On the way the akathist was read before the icons, a prayer rule was made.

With the blessing of the confessor of His Holiness Patriarch of Moscow and All Russia Kirill, Shiarchimandrite Elijah (Nozdrin), an adviser to the First Hierarch of the Russian Orthodox Church Outside of Russia, Member of the Expert Council of the All-Russian Society for the Development of Russian Historical Enlightenment «Two-Heads Eagle», Head of the Orthodox Military Mission, Cossack of the Convoy of the Holy Tsar Passion-Bearer, Igor Evgenievich Smykov took part in the Crusade, accompanying the revered shrine of the Russian Orthodox world — The miraculous myrrh-streaming icon of the Holy Tsar Nikolas II.

At the airport of Vladivostok, members of the Primorsky regional branch of the Society «Two Heads Eagle» headed by the head of the branch Igor Chernozatonsky and representatives of the Ussuriysk Cossack army arrived to worship the miracle-working icon of the Sovereign. At the meeting Chernozatonsky I. A. said: «This is the third visit of the miracle-working icon of Tsar-Martyr Nicholas II to Vladivostok and Primorsk region. She’s very revered and loved here.During the previous visits the icon bypassed Vladivostok’s Naval Procession, walked along the borders of Russia, China and DPRK, visited the opening of the monument to Emperor Nicholas II at the Pokrovsky Cathedral, visited Vladivostok’s fortress and detention facilities, comforting the prisoners. She drove by the cities of Primorsk Region. And everywhere she visited, her fragrance and myrrh streaming were taking place, bringing spiritual joy to Emperor Nicholas II’s admirers, strengthening in faith the little faithful and enlightening the lost”.

Igor Smykov presented the memorable medal «The Centenary of Russian Calvary» to the historian, independent researcher, candidate of political sciences Yaroslav Nikolaevich Popov, then handed over for the regional branch the books donated by the Elder Shiarchimandrite Elijah (Nozdrin), everyone gladly attached themselves to the icon, talked warmly over cups of tea and in 2 hours the plane flew back to Moscow.

On January 23, 2020 the plane with the participants of the Cross Flight safely returned to Moscow.